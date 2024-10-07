How do I vote in New Brunswick's upcoming election?

New Brunswickers are heading to the polls on Oct. 21. Here’s all the information you need in order to cast your ballot in the provincial election.

How do I register?

New Brunswickers who are already registered to vote in the province will receive a voter information card. Registered residents will not need to show their ID to vote.

Elections NB says, if any of the information on the card is incorrect, you can call 1-888-858-VOTE (8683).

Anyone who is not registered to vote in New Brunswick can be added to the voters list by bringing an ID when visiting the polling station or returning office.

Vote at home

Residents who are housebound due to illness or incapacity, or the illness or incapacity of someone in their care, can contact their local returning office and request a visit from special voting officers.

Elections NB says these visits must be scheduled in advance.

Vote by mail

New Brunswickers can also request to vote by mail.

To do this, residents must complete an application online.

Following the online application, a mail-in voting kit will be sent to you by mail. Residents will mark and send the ballot back by mail or courier.

Voters' ballots must arrive at the returning office no later than 8 p.m. on election day.

Residents who choose to vote by mail are responsible for the cost of returning the ballot.

More about mailing ballots in can be found online.

Vote in person

On election day or advance polling days

Residents can cast their ballots in person on election day or during advanced polling days on Oct. 12 and Oct. 15. Pollings stations on all three days are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polling station locations are printed on each resident’s voter information card.

At the returning office

During a provincial election, returning offices are open Monday to Saturday.

Residents can cast their vote at the returning office throughout the election.

Anyone who is in a different area of the province during the election can visit the local returning office to vote for their home riding.

Student voters

Students in New Brunswick can vote for a candidate in their home riding or in the riding where they go to school. However, they still only get one vote.

If a student from another province declares New Brunswick as their home and meets the qualifications to vote, that person can register to vote.

No one can be "ordinarily resident" in more than one province at the same time, no matter where they temporarily reside, or for what purpose.

Elections NB says student electors must also meet these qualifications to vote:

be a Canadian citizen

be at least 18 years of age on election day

have been or will have been ordinarily resident in the province for at least 40 days immediately before the election

will be living in the electoral district or local government on election day

Finding your polling station or returning office

During a provincial election, New Brunswick has a number of polling stations and returning offices where residents can go to cast their vote.

Elections NB has a section online where residents can fill in their address to find out the location of their closest polling station or returning office.

More information on these locations can be found online.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.