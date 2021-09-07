HALIFAX -- What happens when a creative mom gets her hand on a 50-year-old vintage trailer and a bit of free time?

Rebekah Higgs’ latest project breathes new life into an old 1973 Boler Trailer without breaking the bank.

“Something happens to me when I get a little bit of rest,” says Higgs, also known as the DIY Mom.

That’s when the idea of fixing up a 1973 Boler Trailer came to the do-it-yourself expert.

“I was able to get this shipped from Quebec to Nova Scotia, and started working on it right away, and as you can see I’m probably about 75 per cent finished my renovation on it, but it’s definitely to the point where we can take it camping and enjoy the summer,” says Higgs.

The renovation was significant, but Higgs was up to the challenge.

“I kind of things of myself as a hack-of-all-trades,” laughs Higgs.

Everything from cupboards to cushions were replaced, and even the fibreglass shell needed work.

“I call it the Strawberry Shortcake, because of its pink and cream colour.”

Higgs says the nearly finished product is pretty satisfying and encourages everyone to try a DIY project of their own.

“I always love to encourage people to just pick up a power tool and give it a try,” Higgs says. “Take a piece of paper and a pencil, and start drawing out their ideas or even just start something, not knowing necessarily where it’s going to go.”

Before her D-I-Y days, Higgs worked as a musician, touring across the country, but after her daughter was born, she decided a return home was the best move.

“As a young mother, I just felt like I needed to do something a little more stable with my life and plant my roots back in Halifax,” explains Higgs. “I took my love of design and decorating, and brought it together for what I dubbed D-I-Y Mom.”

You’ll be able to see Rebekah’s full transformation on the Boler later this year on the upcoming season of DIY Mom on Bell Fibe TV1 and the Fibe TV app.