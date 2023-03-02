How to stay healthy on your spring vacation, according to a pharmacist

With March Break around the corner, a Nova Scotia pharmacist is offering advice on how to stay healthy while on holiday.

Angela MacNeil, a pharmacist with Shoppers Drug Mart in Halifax, says travellers’ diarrhea is the most common ailment people can encounter.

“You can get into some sticky situations with your tummy, [it’s] definitely avoidable though,” said MacNeil in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

According to the Government of Canada, the risk of travellers’ diarrhea is greatest in developing countries in central and South America, Mexico, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

While travelling, the government recommends drinking only boiled or bottled water, eating foods that are well-cooked and served hot, eating fruit and vegetables that are washed or peeled, and avoiding unpasteurized dairy products and fruit juices, among other things.

MacNeil says her number one recommendation for would-be travellers is that they seek expert advice before leaving. She notes some pharmacists can gear that advice based on your travel itinerary.

She says over-the-counter medications for allergies, upset stomach and diarrhea are a great place to start. And some people are eligible for certain vaccines that can offer protection on the road. She says pharmacists can also prescribe antibiotics for use if need be.

But the biggest thing to keep in mind is recognizing the risks associated with where you’re going, said MacNeil.

“You’d want to book your appointment [with a pharmacist] about six to eight weeks out before you travel,” said MacNeil.

When you get to your destination, MacNeil says applying sunscreen is key.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much sunscreen you should be using ahead of time and how often you should be reapplying, regardless of swimming or sweating. You should be reapplying every two hours.”

She says you should use SPF 30 sunscreen or higher.

A list of travel health recommendations is available on the Government of Canada website.