HALIFAX -- A violent video circulating on social media has resulted in disciplinary action for a number of Nova Scotia high school students.

The poster of the video described the youth involved as students of Lockview High School, which is in Fall River.

It appears to show a group of teens repeatedly assaulting a male student.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirms the incident happened Monday afternoon off school property.

In a statement, an HRCE spokesperson says the school took immediate action.

"All parties were interviewed and police were contacted," writes Doug Hadley. "The students involved have received consequences for their actions in accordance with the provincial school code of the conduct."

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has reached out to the victim's parents, but does not have an ongoing investigation at this point.