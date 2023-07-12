HRM continues testing for E. coli and blue-green algae

Water quality is always a concern in the summer. Beaches and lakes are constantly tested for a number of possible issues like E. coli and blue-green algae.

Results of recent tests has been varying depending on who is doing the testing and what they’re testing for.

Reports of blue-green algae, for example, are way ahead of last years numbers.

“We’ve had maybe double the number of reports we had last year by this time. Hopefully that’s because more people are aware and looking out for blue green algae,” says Elizabeth Kennedy, the director of water programs for the province’s Department of Environment and Climate Change.

The toxin can cause stomach upset or rashes in humans, but can be fatal to animals.

“Animals are going to be really attracted to the smell of the algae, that is the most harmful,” Kennedy says. “If you have dogs especially near the lake shores be careful about what they are messing around with, keep them on a leash until you’re absolutely sure there are no blue green algae mats around.”

The Halifax Regional Municipality does weekly testing at 19 supervised and two unsupervised beaches, looking for blue-green algae as well as E. coli and other waterborne contaminants.

“We’ve had three beach closures so far due to high bacteria levels that’s basically the same as where we were this time last year,” says HRM’s water resources specialist, Elizabeth Montgomery.

Saltwater beaches monitored by the Nova Scotia Lifesaving Society haven’t had to close all.

“We do five samples, either twice or three times a summer, and it’s delivered to the labs and the labs do the testing,” says Paul d’Eon of The Life Saving Society of Nova Scotia.

That’s the main reason Kenneth Watson prefers to bring his daughter to swim in the ocean.

“With the little one I kind of prefer to keep her in areas that are kept clean by tides rather than stagnant lakes around the area,” Kenneth Watson says.

It’s still early in the season. As temperatures rise later in the summer, bacteria levels tend to follow.

“That’s why we tend to see more closures near the end of the summer because what has been washed into the lake in the spring just has a better opportunity to grow,” adds Montgomery.

Testing at beaches and lakes in the HRM starts July 1, and continues until the end of August.

