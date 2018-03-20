

CTV Atlantic





The Halifax Regional Municipality has declined to provide funding to Ceasefire Halifax, citing funding that the program will receive from the provincial government.

The city made the decision during Tuesday’s council meeting. Council said Ceasefire Halifax, which supports youth who are at a high risk of becoming involved in violence, will receive funding from the province’s justice department for a three-month period this year.

But Yvonne Atwell, who brought the program to Halifax, says provincial funding isn’t enough.

“We have saved people's lives with this program,” says Atwell. “We have employed young people who have never been employed anyplace else.”

Members of Ceasefire Halifax filed into Halifax City Hall chambers Tuesday, hoping to convince elected officials to pledge between $2.3 million and $3.5 million to keep the program running.

"I just feel if there's no Ceasefire, there's going to be a lot more things that happen in our communities," says Theresa Allison, who was at City Hall Tuesday and is the mother of a shooting victim.

Funding has been an uphill battle for the group since it made its Canadian debut in Halifax. But members say they have made inroads in some areas, especially the black community.

But after studying its request for funding, the police commission says some aspects could be handled under the city's new public safety strategy.

"Part of the problem that Ceasefire has had is to provide good numbers to indicate truly what has been of value," says Steve Craig, chair of the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners.

Atwell says some aspects of its success can't be summarized in a neat report because frontline members are in those communities.

“We know violence is a disease. We know it’s contagious. When a program like this stops… everything goes right back where it started,” says Atwell.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.