HRP investigating shooting incident in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that occurred in Dartmouth early Sunday morning.

Around 2:50 a.m., police say they responded to a report of an unknown suspect shooting towards a vehicle in the 0-200 block of Nadia Drive.

Police say they have been in the area to process the scene.

According to police, no injuries have been reported from the incident and it is unknown whether it is connected to another shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area at the time of the incident are to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.