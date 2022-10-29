Human chain held along Halifax waterfront in support of Iranian protests
Long lines of people stretched across the Halifax waterfront Saturday, including families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, lending their voice to the calls for revolution in Iran.
Reza Rahimi, who lost his mother-in-law in the crash, said the pain of her loss remains in their family.
“It was in the middle of the night that she was onboarding the flight that was shot down by IRGC. It’s been more than a thousand days from that. We are seeking justice for them,” said Rahimi.
For many, the fight for change has been generational.
“My father was an army officer back in Iran. He was in jail for six years because he was standing against the IRGC. We lost everything back in Iran,” said Haleh Amani.
It was Mahsa Amini’s death by Iran’s morality police that sparked outrage in Iran, leading demonstrators to the streets.
The Iranian government has used brute force to try and contain the protests. Reports say 272 people have been killed so far, and nearly 14,000 people have been arrested.
Despite the crackdown, the calls for revolution grow.
“This is 43 years of repression, oppression spilling out on the streets. This is Iranian people gathering to say, ‘We don’t want the Islamic Republic of Iran. We want free and fair elections, we want a democratic system.’ This is Iran revolution 2022,” said advocate Nazanin Afshin-Jam Mackay.
While it’s is not the first time Iran has seen protests within its borders, it’s the largest scale of international solidarity.
Eighty cities around the world are rallying alongside Iranian protestors. The Iranian government has stated that this is the last day of protests. Experts say demonstrations are coming to a boiling point.
“Organizing this tomorrow, or the following day, that the state is going to take more of a heavy hand than it has in the past,” said Robert Huish, associate professor at Dalhousie University’s department of International Development Studies. “So, to me, that says that these protests have sparked a nerve, they’ve got under the skin of those of the ruling elite in Iran.”
For many Iranian-Canadians, although they have left Iran, the pain and fear caused by the regime continues.
Rahimi said he and his wife continue to feel the impacts of their loss years later.
“Whenever we received a text message or a phone call, she immediately thinks it might be that someone has died. The trauma from three years ago that they shoot the plane and her mother was on board is still continuing in her life -- in our life.”
