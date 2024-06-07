Human remains discovered near Reversing Falls in Saint John, N.B.

Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating after a body was discovered along the Saint John River.

Emergency crews responded to a report of human remains in the water near Reversing Falls around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

The Saint John Police Force and Saint John Fire Department assisted in removing the remains from the water. The Saint John Major Crime Unit, Forensic Services, and the coroner were also called to the scene to investigate.

Police are unable to provide the cause, manner, or time of death at this time.

"The Major Crime Unit is gathering intelligence on missing person cases from outside our area," reads a news release.

"The Saint John Police recognizes that these discoveries are extremely difficult on families and friends of missing persons. Our team is working diligently with our partners and forensic experts to identify the human remains."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

