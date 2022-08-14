Human remains found by hiker in Saint John: police

FILE- Saint John Police Force FILE- Saint John Police Force

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan

China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island