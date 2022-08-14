Human remains found in Saint John
Saint John Police are working to identify human remains found in a heavily-wooded area between Lakewood Heights and Golden Grove Road.
According to police, a hiker was travelling through the Lakewood Heights area on Friday evening when the individual came across what he believed was human skeletal remains. Police say the hiker had been walking in a densely-wooded area when he discovered the remains. The hiker marked the location of the remains and alerted police.
The remains were confirmed to be human by the Forensic Identification Services. Police conducted a thorough search of the area with help from a forensic anthropologist.
Police say the scene was temporarily secured until a more extensive search could be conducted with help from search and rescue teams.
Saint John Police are asking the public to avoid the area – including ATV trails -- both to allow trained personnel to complete their search efforts and to avoid contaminating the area.
The police force says they’re currently working to identify the human remains. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 10 children
A fire ripped through a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Egypt's capital on Sunday, quickly filling it with thick black smoke and killing 41 worshippers, including at least 10 children. Fourteen people were injured.
Republicans demand to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump's home
Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the underlying justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Weapon in deadly 'Rust' film set shooting could not be fired without pulling the trigger, FBI forensic testing finds
FBI testing of the gun used in the fatal shooting on the movie set of 'Rust' found that the weapon handled by actor Alec Baldwin could not be fired without pulling the trigger while the gun was cocked, according to a newly released forensics report.
'Fanaticism is a danger to free expression everywhere': Ignatieff on Rushdie attack
After Indian-born British novelist Salman Rushdie was attacked during a writing conference in western New York on Friday, current and former Canadian politicians are weighing in on what such attacks mean for freedom of expression and thought.
Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says
Salman Rushdie is 'on the road to recovery,' his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of 'The Satanic Verses' suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York.
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.
Arizona parents arrested trying to get in locked-down school
Police arrested three Arizona parents, shocking two of them with stun guns, as they tried to force their way into a school that police locked down Friday after an armed man was seen trying to get on campus, authorities said.
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canada Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCAN.
Norway puts down Freya the walrus that drew Oslo crowds
Authorities in Norway said Sunday they have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans.
Toronto
-
This is how much the average rent in Ontario rose in July
The cost of renting a home in Ontario rose more than almost every other province in Canada last month, according to a new national analysis of online listings.
-
Two people from Ottawa killed in Port Hope, Ont. plane crash
Two people from Ottawa were killed when their small plane crashed in Port Hope, Ont. this weekend.
-
'A dangerous sign:' More than a dozen school trustee and council candidates could be elected by default
Candidates in more than a dozen councillor and school trustee races in Toronto could be formally elected in a week’s time, unless some last-minute challengers step forward.
Calgary
-
'Surprised that no one died': Truck crashes into Calgary restaurant
Several people were hurt, but Calgary police say an incident where a truck drove through a restaurant window will not lead to charges being laid.
-
Early morning fire rips through northwest Calgary building
Officials are investigating after a fire broke out inside a vacant building in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning.
-
Missing man found deceased, Lethbridge police say
Lethbridge police say they've located the remains of Braydon Allan Van Buuren, who has been missing since Aug. 10.
Montreal
-
Quebec towns protecting right to serve residents in English after new language law
Quebec's new language law has dozens of municipalities in the province shoring up their bilingual status, with few considering giving up the right to serve their citizens in both English and French.
-
Quebec mothers demand climate justice at premier's Montreal office for 20th week
For the twentieth consecutive Sunday, members of the Mothers Step In (Mères au front) collective will gather outside Premier Francois Legault's Montreal office to demand that the government "respond to climate justice."
-
55-year-old man savagely beaten in Montreal by a group of individuals
A man is lucky to be alive and recovering from his injuries after being savagely beaten in Montreal by a group of individuals.
Edmonton
-
'Clearly a breakdown': Kenney condemns controversial essay, links firestorm to slow news week
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney condemned a controversial prize-winning essay that's been criticized for being sexist and racist during his provincewide radio call-in program, but also appeared to downplay the controversy it generated.
-
Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton
Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
-
'Fanaticism is a danger to free expression everywhere': Ignatieff on Rushdie attack
After Indian-born British novelist Salman Rushdie was attacked during a writing conference in western New York on Friday, current and former Canadian politicians are weighing in on what such attacks mean for freedom of expression and thought.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide arrest made by Sudbury police
Police now confirm the incident on Aug. 11 on Spruce Street in Sudbury is considered a homicide.
-
Big lottery win for a Timmins father
Pierre Beaucage of Timmins' LOTTO MAX ticket from March 29 was worth $333,335.40.
-
Flour Mill Community Farm holding annual Open Farm Wednesday
The Flour Mill Community Farm’s 6th annual Open Farm is an opportunity for the community to tour the space, sample some of the farm’s produce and enjoy local musical entertainment live.
London
-
London, Hamilton police searching for wanted fugitive
Multiple police agencies – including the London Police Service -- are looking for a fugitive with ties to London and the GTA who is wanted on multiple alleged weapons charges.
-
Missing nine-year-old boy found safe: London police
London police are reporting the safe return of a previously missing nine-year-old boy late Sunday morning.
-
'Addictions and homelessness': Mayors to target mental health support at AMO Conference
Municipal politicians will get a chance to discuss their biggest needs with the province at this week’s Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference in Ottawa, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
15-year-old behind bars after armed robbery attempt: Police
Officers were called to the 900 block of Portage Avenue around midnight for reports of robbery with a firearm.
-
One suspect arrested after overnight Langside incident
Winnipeg Police have a suspect in custody after an overnight incident in the city centre.
-
Overnight fires on Stella, Portage keep crews busy
It's been another busy weekend for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) after firefighters responded to two blazes overnight.
Ottawa
-
Two people from Ottawa killed in Port Hope, Ont. plane crash
Two people from Ottawa were killed when their small plane crashed in Port Hope, Ont. this weekend.
-
Queensway shutdown slows traffic across the city of Ottawa
Commuters face slowdowns on several roads in Ottawa this weekend, as all eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge.
-
Apartment search: What you can rent for $1,700 in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can rent for $1,767 a month in Ottawa and $1,551 a month in Gatineau, Que.
Saskatoon
-
Riders break 3 game losing streak with win over Elks
Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and one through the air as the Riders snapped a three game losing skid Saturday night with a 34-23 win in Edmonton.
-
SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox: expands vaccine eligibility
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.
-
Saskatoon music camp teaches new instruments, gender empowerment
A group of young musicians, creators and performers capped off a week-long camp with performances at the Broadway theatre on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna RCMP investigating homicide after 'altercation' outside nightclub
Police in Kelowna are investigating a homicide after a man injured outside a downtown nightclub Friday night succumbed to his injuries.
-
U.S. authorities working to keep orcas away from 'pollution incident' off Vancouver Island
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are responding to a sunken vessel leaking fuel in Haro Strait, between Vancouver Island and San Juan Island.
-
B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win
Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
Regina
-
Riders break 3 game losing streak with win over Elks
Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and one through the air as the Riders snapped a three game losing skid Saturday night with a 34-23 win in Edmonton.
-
SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox: expands vaccine eligibility
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.
-
Regina city council considering $200K bid to host 2024 Brier
Regina’s city council is set to consider putting $200,000 towards a bid to host the 2024 Brier.
Vancouver Island
-
U.S. authorities working to keep orcas away from 'pollution incident' off Vancouver Island
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are responding to a sunken vessel leaking fuel in Haro Strait, between Vancouver Island and San Juan Island.
-
'It's really exciting': Rare white orca spotted on northern Vancouver Island
Orca sightings on Vancouver Island aren't rare, but they're always thrilling, and that was especially true for a group of aquaculture workers on the North Island this week.
-
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canada Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCAN.