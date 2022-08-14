Human remains found in Saint John

Saint John Police are working to identify human remains found in a heavily-wooded area between Lakewood Heights and Golden Grove Road.

According to police, a hiker was travelling through the Lakewood Heights area on Friday evening when the individual came across what he believed was human skeletal remains. Police say the hiker had been walking in a densely-wooded area when he discovered the remains. The hiker marked the location of the remains and alerted police.

The remains were confirmed to be human by the Forensic Identification Services. Police conducted a thorough search of the area with help from a forensic anthropologist.

Police say the scene was temporarily secured until a more extensive search could be conducted with help from search and rescue teams.

Saint John Police are asking the public to avoid the area – including ATV trails -- both to allow trained personnel to complete their search efforts and to avoid contaminating the area.

The police force says they’re currently working to identify the human remains. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333.