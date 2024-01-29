Human remains found in West Cape, P.E.I.

The RCMP in P.E.I. says human remains have been found on a cliff in West Cape.

In a Monday news release, police say they responded to a report of human remains that were “exposed on a cliff” at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The province’s Coroner’s office have responded to the scene.

“Police are investigating, and have not ruled out that the remains could be connected to a historical ship wreck burial in the area,” said Cpl. Gavin Moore with the RCMP in the release.

