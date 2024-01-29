Human remains found in West Cape, P.E.I.
The RCMP in P.E.I. says human remains have been found on a cliff in West Cape.
In a Monday news release, police say they responded to a report of human remains that were “exposed on a cliff” at around 4 p.m. Saturday.
The province’s Coroner’s office have responded to the scene.
“Police are investigating, and have not ruled out that the remains could be connected to a historical ship wreck burial in the area,” said Cpl. Gavin Moore with the RCMP in the release.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flair Airlines owes feds $67 million in unpaid taxes, prompting seizure order
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.
MPs vow action on grocery and housing prices, carbon tax as 2024 House sitting begins
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns around grocery and housing costs, as conversation about the carbon tax bubbled up when the House of Commons opened for its first sitting day of 2024.
'Holy Grail': Unopened hockey card boxes found in Regina likely hold multiple Gretzky rookies
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Researchers report first sighting of newborn great white shark
Drone footage shot off the coast of Southern California may have revealed the first ever glimpse of a newborn great white shark in the wild.
Webb telescope captures 'stunning' images of 19 spiral galaxies
A batch of newly released images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope show in remarkable detail 19 spiral galaxies residing relatively near our Milky Way, offering new clues on star formation as well as galactic structure and evolution.
Canada's industry minister 'disappointed' in grocers' cost stabilization measures
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he's 'disappointed' in the lack of transparency Canadian grocery store giants have offered so far when it comes to tackling food inflation. He's sending a letter to Canada's Commissioner of Competition to express his dissatisfaction.
Prisoners in the U.S. are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
Toronto
-
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
-
Leon's plans to build residential units on 40-acre plot of land in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trans Mountain expansion runs into 'technical issues,' completion delay possible
The company behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says it has encountered technical issues which could mean a delay in the project's completion.
-
Alberta preparing to unveil parental rights policy: premier
Alberta's provincial government is set to unveil its parental rights policy this week, according to comments made by Premier Danielle Smith during her weekly radio show.
-
Southeast Calgary crash sends three people to hospital
One person suffered serious injuries in a crash in southeast Calgary on Monday.
Montreal
-
Driver flees on foot after 5 injured in Montreal hit-and-run
Montreal police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left five people injured.
-
Mayors have donated nearly $100,000 to CAQ election fund since 2021
Quebec mayors donated nearly $100,000 to the CAQ election fund between 2021 and 2023, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
This map shows all the construction sites in Montreal in real time
The City of Montreal has created a new interactive map to identify construction sites and obstacles on its territory -- in real time.
Edmonton
-
Epcor issues mandatory ban on non-essential water use
Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use for the Edmonton-area on Monday as a result of an issue at a treatment plant.
-
Court dismisses appeal filed by trucker convicted of 2011 killing of Cindy Gladue
An Ontario truck driver who petitioned for a new trial after he was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of an Indigenous woman has had his appeal dismissed.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash
A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.
-
Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
-
Search continues for missing Sudbury city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
London
-
St. Thomas police lay arson charges following apartment complex explosion
A 41-year-old man is facing multiple charges on Monday, including arson, after an explosion at an affordable housing complex left dozens of residents displaced.
-
'Immense gratitude' as Children’s Hospital secures its largest-ever donation
The largest donation ever to London, Ont.’s Children's Hospital generated multiple expressions of gratitude on Monday.
-
'Quite overwhelming': Hundreds of women turn out for first-ever pop-up Pap clinic in London, Ont.
St. Joseph’s Health Care London held it’s first ever drop-in Pap smear clinic Monday, a one-day walk-in clinic at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Grosvenor Street, in partnership with the South West Regional Cancer Program.
Winnipeg
-
DNA leads to second-degree murder charge in 2007 death of Manitoba woman Crystal Saunders
A Vancouver man has been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.
-
'A heart of gold': Vigil held for Winnipeg restaurant owner killed in assault
Community members came together on Sunday night to mourn the loss of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was killed in an assault last week.
-
Man dead following Winnipeg police response to 'domestic-related' incident
Winnipeg police have handed over an investigation to Manitoba's police watchdog after a man died in hospital a day after officers restrained him while responding to a domestic call in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
-
Restaurant focusing on Chinese/Asian cuisine to open in former Rideau Street McDonald's spot
A restaurant focusing on Asian cuisine will soon open at 99 Rideau Street, taking over the location of the infamous McDonald's restaurant.
-
Katasa Group developer bails on pledged $300k donation to City of Ottawa
Gatineau-based developer Katasa Group says it no longer wants to donate the pledged $300,000 to Ottawa’s Capital Ward, citing concern over council's motives.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
-
'Sweat, tears and pizza': Sask. developers create fully functional video games in 48 hours
The process of game development normally takes a dedicated team and years of effort. However, participants at Game Jam Saskatoon defy convention by creating fully functional games in just 48 hours.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. helicopter crash death toll rises to 4 after ski guide dies
A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.
-
'High-dollar' items stolen in Facebook Marketplace thefts, Richmond RCMP say
Richmond RCMP have issued a public warning following a pair of "sleight-of-hand" thefts targeting sellers on Facebook Marketplace.
-
These 9 B.C. communities broke warm-weather records Sunday
Nine communities in B.C. saw their warmest Jan. 28 on record Sunday – with the mercury rising to nearly 15 C in one instance.
Regina
-
BREAKING
-
-
Regina expanding traffic program following 170 vehicle-pedestrian collisions in 2023
Regina is expanding its red light safety program to include rolling right turns – in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and reduce right turn collisions.
Vancouver Island
-
Avalanche kills snowmobiler in northern B.C.
A snowmobiler is dead after an avalanche over the weekend in northeastern British Columbia.
-
-
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.