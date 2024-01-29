ATLANTIC
    • Human remains found in West Cape, P.E.I.

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck  The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck 
    The RCMP in P.E.I. says human remains have been found on a cliff in West Cape.

    In a Monday news release, police say they responded to a report of human remains that were “exposed on a cliff” at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

    The province’s Coroner’s office have responded to the scene.

    “Police are investigating, and have not ruled out that the remains could be connected to a historical ship wreck burial in the area,” said Cpl. Gavin Moore with the RCMP in the release.

