HALIFAX -- Police have discovered human remains after a fire on a remote island in Yarmouth County, N.S.

Officers say they were called to Upper Calf Island near Little River Harbour just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Two men had gone to a camp overnight and their camp caught on fire, according to police.

One man escaped but the second man was unaccounted for, which launched a search.

Police say human remains were found in the rubble of the fire Saturday.

RCMP forensic identification services and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's office are supporting the investigation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The name of the island was initially reported as Broomstick Island, but it was actually Upper Calf Island.