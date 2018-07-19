

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the water off Cape Breton.

Police received a call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that a body had been found roughly 10 nautical miles from Port Hood, N.S.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team helped recover the remains just after midnight.

The body was transported to Dartmouth, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.