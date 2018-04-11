

CTV Atlantic





Police in Nepal have arrested Peter Dalglish, a high profile Canadian humanitarian worker, with connections to Halifax.

Newsweek is among media source saying it’s in relation to a child sex investigation.

The 60-year-old is in custody where police are questioning him.

The Department of Global Affairs in Ottawa has confirmed that a Canadian national has been arrested, detained in the country, but has offered few details.

Dalglish made a name for himself some thirty years ago working to help starving children in Ethiopia, which led to stints with the United Nations in Africa and in the Middle East.

He helped found the charity, Street Kids International.

His efforts centered on the poor and children affected by war.

Peter Dalglish spent a lot of in the Maritimes over the years and was closely associated with Dalhousie University, where he earned a law degree.

In 2008, his alma mater awarded him an honourary degree for quote, “his visionary work helping children around the world.”

Last year, Dalglish was appointed to the Order of Canada for his efforts to alleviate child poverty worldwide.

Reports in local media, the Kathmandu Post among them, say police had been watching Dalglish’s activities the past several weeks.

Nepal is where Nova Scotian, Fenwick MacIntosh, is serving a prison sentence for his conviction for sexually assaulting children.

With files from CTV Atlantic Bureau Chief Todd Battis.