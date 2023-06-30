Humid Canada Day long weekend for the Maritimes

People take shelter from the rain as they wait in line during Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) People take shelter from the rain as they wait in line during Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island