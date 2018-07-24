

CTV Atlantic





Warm weather in summer isn’t unusual, but wrap those high temperatures in a blanket of humidity and you get the extreme heat warning that now covers most of the Maritimes.

But this kind of heat can cause some problems, so you need to know ways to cope.

With humidex values reaching into the high 30s, people are taking precautions.

“As we age, our sweat mechanisms and our thirst mechanisms don't work as effectively,” said Janet Simm, the CEO of Halifax-based Northwood.

Seniors are often most affected by the heat and humidity and one of the region’s largest care facilities is doing what it can.

“For us at Northwood, we have common areas that are air conditioned,” said Simm. “Our rec staff bring individuals to our common areas.”

It’s a concern for the young, too, with no kids in sight outdoors at the Moncton YMCA.

“We made the decision to bring the program indoors and have the kids run around where it's air conditioned versus outside in the heat,” said Dave Theriault, the YMCA’s VP of programs & community initiatives.

For the homeless and at risk, having access to drinking water is a concern.

“When someone stops in and maybe gets some support or a service that when they leave, (we make sure) they have some water to carry with them,” said Sheri Lecker

of Adsum House.

While health experts urge Maritimers to seek shelter from the sun, some have no choice but to be out in it.

Construction workers working with hot asphalt not only have to deal with the weather, but the heat from the road, too.

“Lots and lots of water, that’s pretty much the main key,” said Halifax city worker Kenny Briggs.

The weather has also made things extra-busy for the Halifax fire department, but not because of fires.

For athletes, it’s as muggy as you might imagine.

“Fortunately most of us have operated in heat and we know that it's important to keep hydrated,” said Casey Balden, who is training in Halifax for the upcoming Invictus Games.

Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick EMO put out advisories about staying safe in the heat.

When it comes to preventing heat stroke or heat exhaustion, here are some important things to keep in mind:

Drink lots of water

Stay in the shade

Take frequent breaks if you have to be outside, and;

seek places with air conditioning if you don't have it yourself.

For example, Northwood urges any seniors who need shelter from the heat to come to their facilities to cool off.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.