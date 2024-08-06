Humidity breaks; Tropical Storm Debby needs to be watched for weather impacts

Humidity falls for the Maritimes

A cold front clearing Nova Scotia Tuesday has broken the humidity in the Maritimes. Dew point temperatures, a measure of moisture in the air, are falling from the long weekend high-teens and low-20’s down to the low-to-mid-teens which, for most, is more comfortable. Humidity remains at a more comfortable level through the remainder of this week. It does rise again on the weekend mostly due to the arrival of rain.

A more comfortable level of humidity for most expected for the Maritimes this week following a very hot and humid August long weekend.

Tropical Storm Debby

Tropical Storm Debby is currently centred near the coast at the border between Georgia and South Carolina.

The storm is forecast to stay near that area over the next few days.

Debby may bring historical rainfall across eastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center warns that rain amounts could total 250 to 635 mm, leading to catastrophic flooding “across portions of the eastern half of South Carolina, and southeast North Carolina through Friday.”

Debby will continue to meander around the US southeast over the next few days. A tremendous amount of rain with a high flooding risk expected for parts of the Carolina’s.

Debby and the weekend forecast for the Maritimes

Debby is expected to start making a movement northward on Friday.

The storm will combine with a separate weather front from the west to bring rainy and windy conditions to the Maritimes this upcoming weekend. The storm will no longer be tropical in structure at that time but would still contain a tremendous amount of moisture. Anytime we contend with a weather system that contains tropical moisture, it increases the risk of downpours and rain totals high enough to make flooding a concern.

Debby is expected to move northward on Friday. Combining with a weather front from the west it will contribute to the rain expected in the Maritimes for the upcoming weekend.

It is too early with this weather system to gauge the risk for specific parts of the Maritimes. At this time we are reliant on long range computer models for guidance. Those models cannot predict stalled weather systems very well. Debby will also have more interaction with the land in the southeastern US over the next few days. That could change the structure and track on the storm. Finally, the weather front expected to combine with the storm is just starting to develop in the Prairies. The development and timing of that front could alter the expected rain amounts in the Maritimes for the weekend.

Keep tabs on the forecast for Friday and the weekend. I do expect a clearer picture of Debby’s impact in the Maritimes will develop by Thursday of this week.

