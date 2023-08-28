Hundreds attend Atlantic Air Show’s final day of performances in Debert, N.S.

Fans of all things flying flocked to the airfield in Debert, Nova Scotia, this past weekend for Atlantic Air Show.

A collection of aircraft -- mostly vintage -- were the main attraction.

A P-51 Mustang “Swamp Fox” in Debert, N.S., on Aug. 27 2023. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

“I love flying the old warbirds. Mine was built in 1952, ordered by the RCAF,” says pilot Dave Hewitt. “Coming to airshows and finding veterans that actually flew my airplane back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, preserving history.”

“It’s nice to see some of our history. Some of the planes that have fought in the wars for us, it’s kind of neat to see it and bring the kids and let them experience that as well,” says Desiray Dobson, who drove from nearby Amherst with her daughter.

Weather cancelled performances on Saturday and a low ceiling kept favourites, like the Snowbirds, on the ground Sunday.

Still, the static displays on the tarmac and aerial routines from smaller planes kept the crowd entertained.

A CH-149 Cormorant at the Atlantic Air Show's static display in Debert, N.S., on Aug. 27, 2023. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

“This year was a little different in that they had the wing walkers, that was kind of interesting. I grew up near Shearwater, so I used to watch this all the time as a kid,” says Brookfield resident Josh Boulden.

“(The) size of the airshow - it’s not really what’s critical to us, it’s the experience to those we can bring,” adds the executive director of Air Show Atlantic, Colin Stephenson.

The show also provides an opportunity for the pilots to become spectators.

“This is my first Canadian show believe it or not after all these years doing airshows in America, and it’s been very accommodating, really nice to see this place up here, it’s beautiful,” says Thom Richard, the pilot of a P-40 Warhawk.

A Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources Airbus H125 helicopter is pictured in Debert, N.S., on Aug. 27, 2023. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

Planning is already underway for the 2024 version of Airshow Atlantic. That happens to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the RCAF and the hope right now is to have that event at 14-Wing Greenwood.

“It takes about a year and a half to plan the show, so you have to get your site because we are a homeless airshow. So we have to figure out where we’re going to be and we have to design the theme of the show and then go out and pursue those performers,” said Richard.

