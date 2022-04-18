Hundreds attend Easter dinner at community drop-in centre

For the first time in two years, the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax hosted a sit-down Easter dinner.

Volunteers prepared the meals for more than 250 men, women, and children Monday afternoon.

“To be here with people again, sit and talk with my friends, everybody, all the volunteers, they’re great,” said attendee Kathy Decker.

The meal was paid for through donations, with donors writing personalized greetings which were included in each diner’s place setting.

“We’re slowly bringing the holidays back,” said mission CEO Michelle Porter. “The sense of community is fantastic.”

Each guest left with a ‘Hope Tote’ filled with treats and essential hygiene items.

In January, the mission broke ground on a 12-unit shelter in Eastern Shore, N.S.

Officials with the organization say the shelter will be an apartment block for both single women and women with children.

The shelter will consist of bachelor, as well as one and two-bedroom units. It’s expected to be move-in ready in spring 2023.