Hundreds flock to felling of 51st 'Tree for Boston' on Christmas Island

Nova Scotia’s 51st “Tree for Boston” is on its way to Halifax for a special sendoff following a cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

A few hundred people gathered on Christmas Island, N.S., Wednesday to watch the 45-foot white spruce fall.

A local Mi'kmaw elder held a smudging ceremony beforehand, and Carmen Townsend – an award-winning musician and daughter of the family donating the tree – performed a song she wrote about the tradition.

Townsend says much of her childhood on the family property was spent in the shadow of the tree.

“We grew up as feral children on Christmas Island,” Townsend told CTV Atlantic in an interview earlier this month. “Running through the woods and hanging out on the shore.”

Her mother, who passed away several years ago, would point to the tree and say how it would be “the best Christmas tree,” said Townsend.

She says the selection of the tree feels like confirmation of her late mother’s taste.

“Oh my goodness, she would absolutely love it,” Townsend said of her mother. “And she would definitely be heading to Boston with us for the party.”

Carmen Townsend, an award-winning musician, will perform a song she wrote all about ME! A local Mi’kmaq elder will conduct a smudging ceremony before the tree is cut. pic.twitter.com/MHT0y4JrIp — Tree for Boston (@TreeforBoston) November 14, 2022

The Christmas tree is the latest iteration of a long-standing “thank you” to Boston for its help following the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

Soon after the Halifax Explosion, which killed nearly 2,000 people and left thousands more injured and homeless, officials in Boston sent medical aid, relief supplies, and personnel to Halifax.

In 1971, the first “Tree for Boston” was cut in Lunenburg County.

This is the second year in a row that the tree is coming from Cape Breton.

The tree is set to leave Halifax on Nov. 21 and is expected to reach its final destination for a tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Boston Common.