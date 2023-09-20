Hundreds flood downtown Halifax to protest and counter-protest

Hundreds of protesters packed in front of city hall in a protest and counter protest, all centered around LGBTQ2S+ rights.

On on side, protesters gathered as part of events being held throughout Canada, created by a group called “1MillionMarch4Children” which says rally participants are “standing together against gender ideology in schools.”

On the other side, members of the trans and LGBTQ community chanted “trans rights are human rights,” and waved rainbow pride and trans flags.

Halifax police had a large presence downtown, positioning cruisers and closing Argyle Street.

The 1MillionMarch4Children protesters left Grand Parade after about a half-hour of chanting back and forth, and were followed by the counter protesters up to Citadel Hill.

This is a developing story, more to come.