

CTV Atlantic





Hundreds of Monctonians converged on the waterfront Saturday for the second annual Breathe Yoga Fest.

It was a day of ‘namaste’, as hundreds of yogis gathered in Moncton’s Riverfront Park for a mind, body and soul experience.

“I’ve been doing yoga for 40 years now, so it’s always an occasion to learn something new,” says Donna Blewett.

Whether you have 40 years of experience, or are just taking up yoga for the first time, organizers say the festival has something for everyone.

“Sometimes people have misconceptions that if they can’t touch their toes they can’t do yoga, or if they’re a certain gender or age, then it’s not fun for them,” says Cathy Manuel. “You’re just focusing on your breath and the movement and combining the two.”

Whether you’re six or 60, male or female, the message was simple: yoga is for everyone.

“I think it’s a great thing for men too,” says Steve Lund.

The event featured 40 different vendors, all focused on relaxation, everything from flying high in aerials, a poke of acupuncture, and even belly dancing.

This was the second year that Breathe Yoga Fest in Moncton. Organizers say the event is twice the size of last year, and have plans to expand the festival to other provinces next year.

Yoga has also become a hot topic on social media, but some festival organizers say certain images can be misleading, calling it ‘show-ga’.

“Images of a super thin, fit, young woman doing certain poses and sinking into their flexibility isn’t really the essence of yoga,” explains Manuel.

But one thing is certain, yoga is an outlet for many to improve their mental health.

“I think anything that promotes relaxation and connection with mind, body, and spirit would help,” explains Blewett.

Experts say it’s all in the power of breath.

“Alternate nostril breathing can help calm the body, so if you alternate with your thumb back and forth and inhale through the nose through the opposite nostril,” says yoga instructor Tracy Kenney.

A big show of community, for a little relaxation.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.