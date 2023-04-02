Hundreds march in solidarity with Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community

More than 200 people marched in Halifax Sunday in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who have been the target of anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation across the globe.

Participants gathered at Victoria Park to show their support to the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Their voices were loud and determined to be heard.

Organizer Emma Maerten said this demonstration is important so people in the community feel seen.

“Visibility is everything and having such an event and also seeing other people that are like you, you’re going to feel supported,” said Maerten.

Just south of the Canadian border, several states have proposed anti-trans bills.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, hundreds of bills targeting transgender people have been introduced in the U.S.

“There’s currently 494 bills that are presented this year. In just the past three months, 26 of them have been accepted,” explained Maerten. “In the whole of last year, they passed 26 bills, and this year, in three months, it’s the same number. It’s crazy.”

After the speeches at Victoria Park concluded, the group marched around downtown chanting “trans rights are human rights” while holding banners and signs showcasing their support.

While the crackdown on queer and trans folks is largely being seen in the U.S., locals in the Halifax area believe similar discrimination is being seen in Canada.

“I was invited to do a children’s story time in drag and received a lot of abuse online, even death threats,” said Chris Cochrane.

Drag performer Diana Btease said hate toward drag performers in the Maritimes makes them nervous.

“This is exactly where the States were a year ago. We were seeing it all over online and then the country started protests and now look where they are. They are actively passing legislation to damage and hurt trans people,” said Btease.