Hundreds of Cape Breton youth participate in 'Hockey for Humboldt' tournament

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

The ice may be gone, but the Miners Forum in Glace Bay, N.S. was filled with activity over the weekend.

Many players were wearing sweaters displaying the familiar Humboldt Broncos name and logo.

“It was very sad to hear about the tragedy and to have Glace Bay Minor Hockey support another major hockey organization is amazing,” said parent and volunteer Tara Howie

It's been two years since Glace Bay Minor Hockey has been able to hold its annual ‘Hockey for Humboldt’ tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ball was first dropped in 2018, shortly after the collision that claimed the lives of sixteen members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and staff.

They were on their way to a game, when the bus they were travelling in collided with an 18-wheeler.

“It's just something we want to keep moving and hopefully get a little bigger each year. We have close to 200 kids and we have 25 to 35 volunteers here. It's just a great cause,” said volunteer Darin White.

The funds raised from the event will be sent to the Humboldt Minor Hockey Association, which will be turned into a scholarship for a graduating player.

“We committed as soon as the accident happened that we were going to do something on an annual basis to keep that tragedy forefront in the hockey community,” said Glace Bay Minor Hockey President James Edwards

A banner has also been signed in the past and sent to Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

The relationship runs deep between the two associations, former miner Bill O'Brien played his junior career with the Broncos.

“The last time we were able to have the tournament, Bill delivered the cheque from Glace Bay Minor Hockey in person and brought back some Humboldt jerseys and hats from the minor hockey association out there, so we have a nice relationships with the Humboldt community and we're very proud of that,” said Edwards

It’s a show of solidarity from a community that might be thousands of miles away, but remains close at heart.