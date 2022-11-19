Hundreds of Maritime ringette players hit the ice in Fredericton

The “fastest game on ice” is taking over every frozen surface in Fredericton, N.B., this weekend.

"Ringette is truly a team sport, gender aside. It’s a sport where you have to play as a team, you have no option,” said Mike Walker, president of Fredericton Youth Ringette. “You have to pass over both blue lines every time that you want to move the ring up the ice, so you have to be able to use your teammates. That's probably one of the biggest differences between hockey and ringette.”

The female-led sport has 74 teams and 1,200 athletes competing in the Fredericton Ringette Early Bird Tournament.

"I find there's more girls, so you can push yourself more. Or it's more fun to be just girls,” said Madison Morenault, with the Shediac Explosion team.

"If you're not really sure about hockey and you're kind of in between sports, try ringette,” Lydia Smith, on the Proactive Therapy Services Stars. “It's a lot of fun and you can play rec or competitive and meet a lot of new people.”

"The girls can be as competitive as guys, I mean it is a mostly female sport but there's no holding them back,” Shawn Morneault, Shediac Explosion assistant coach. “It's a girls game, but it's a powerful game.”

Coaches say it's important for the girls to have a sport to be engaged in.

"To have the chance to travel to different cities, like we're doing in New Brunswick, P.E.I., or Nova Scotia. By being able to travel and having a chance to be exposed to other cities, it's good for the sport,” said Morenault.

The players say it's unique to play an all-female sport. And they're clear about one thing -- it's not like hockey.

"I played hockey and there was no girls team, so I played with a bunch of boys, and I didn't like that. But when I joined ringette, I liked being with the girls,” said Ella Barkhouse, with Harbour City Lakers.

"It's a lot different than hockey. There's a lot of different rules that you have to learn when you're switching from hockey to ringette, like you can't go in the crease, you have to pass across the blue line," said Grace Foster, with the Proactive Therapy Services Stars.

The tournament is taking place at city rinks until 5 p.m. Sunday.