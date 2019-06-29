

About 200 Maritime youth gathered at Dalhousie University on Saturday to shoot hoops with an NBA champion.

Basketball fans, ages eight to 16, came together for the youth skills and development clinic held by Toronto Raptors’ starting shooting guard Danny Green.

Halifax is one of the several places Green is holding the basketball skills camp on his cross-Canada tour, where youth will have the opportunity to learn skills and life lessons from an NBA star.

“I’m excited to talk to Danny Green and see if he can give me some tips on how to be a better basketball player,” said Luke Clark, who attended the camp.

“He’s really good and when I watch the NBA, I want to get the perfect follow through, and he’s taught me to do that,” said Addison Gardiner, a participant in the skills camp.

The two-day long camp began Saturday morning in Halifax, just two-and-a-half weeks after Green helped lead the Raptors to the team’s historic first NBA Championship in a six game series against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

The youth skills camp is part of his cross-country tour, which he says is a way to give back to the Raptors fans across the country that helped fuel the team’s historic championship run.

“We want to show, and spread as much love as we can because they supported us all year,” said Green. “So, give them the opportunity to meet and interact with a Raptor. It’s a win-win for me. I get to do that for them, and also see different parts of the country and explore a little bit."

“It’s great that it isn’t just stopping in Montreal and Halifax is the final stop, but I think it’s because we’ve put ourselves on the map,” said Basketball Nova Scotia executive director, Katherine Brien. “We had Jurassic Park’s downtown during the finals that had huge turnouts and I think we’re really being known as a basketball province and a basketball city.”

Green has held the skills camp across the United Stated for 12 years, but says the turn-out for this Canadian tour has been unprecedented.

“I’ve never had sell outs like these at any other camps,” said Green. “Two-hundred kids in every city so, it’s definitely a special time and the country has shown how much they love basketball.”

Participants and organizers who attended the skills camp say the chance for Halifax to host an NBA Champion is an experience they won’t soon forget.

“Halifax is a small city and I don’t think we get as much credit as we deserve, and it’ so cool for Danny Green to come here,” said Easton Walsh, a participant in the skills camp.

“We definitely didn’t have chances like this, or at least, I didn’t growing up in Halifax,” said Brien. “It’s a pretty cool opportunity for these kids to be able to come, meet a two-time NBA champion and someone who won right here with the Canadian team. It’s an incredible opportunity.”

Aside from learning skills and drills, campers also got an opportunity to snap a shot with the NBA champ, and also ask questions in a Q&A session.

Camper question: “What is it like to win a championship?”

Green’s answer: “Have you ever won a championship before? No? You know what Christmas is like, right? It’s kind of like that every day after winning.”

“It’s really cool,” said camp participant, Duncan El-Hawary. "You can learn a lot from people with experience, especially with him just winning the championship.”

The 32-year-old New York native hopes that the youth that attend his camps take away much more than just learning skills on the court.

“I try to teach them not just the fundamentals of basketball, but the fundamentals of life,” said Green. “Whatever it is you want to do, there’s no secret, you got to make some sacrifices and put in some hours, and really work at it. I try to teach them and tell them that anyone can be Danny Green.”

Important lessons to learn from an NBA Champion, who is spending his off-season inspiring youth across Canada.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April