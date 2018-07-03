

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Hundreds of people remain out of their homes months after historic floodwaters swept through New Brunswick, destroying buildings and inundating highways.

Bill Lawlor, director of the Canadian Red Cross in New Brunswick, says 120 people are still in emergency accommodations while others have made alternate living arrangements until they can move back home.

He says some homeowners are having trouble finding tradespeople to do renovations during New Brunswick's busy building and construction season.

Thousands of flood victims have registered with the Red Cross, which has extended its deadline until July 13.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the province's Public Safety Department, says 2,927 residents registered for health and safety inspections before the deadline last week.

He says the province has received 475 applications for disaster financial assistance and has not yet set a deadline on applications.