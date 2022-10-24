Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages

Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.

More than 600 workers from the Annapolis Regional Centre for Education walked off the job Monday, and 160 workers at the South Shore Regional Centre for Education intend to follow suit Tuesday, according to the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU).

The strike action comes after more than a year of bargaining between NSGEU locals and the regional education centres, with wages being a key sticking point, according to the president of the NSGEU.

“The members are seeking the same wages for the same job throughout this region and throughout the province,” said Sandra Mullen in a recent interview.

She says teachers are paid the same throughout the province, but her members, including educational assistants, student support workers, library support workers and early childhood educators, are not.

“They do the work that supports the students’ education in the classroom,” said Mullen.

Michelle Williams, whose son works with an educational assistant, says if he can’t get support, he can’t go to school.

“He won’t be able to make it a full day,” said Williams.

NSGEU workers on strike walk a picket line in Windsor, N.S., on Oct. 24, 2022. (@NSGEU/Twitter)

Parent Gail Denman says she feels for everyone who will be impacted by the strike.

“I hate to see people go on strike to gain what they think is theirs,” said Denman. “From a parent point of view, and a teacher point of view, it’s going to be hard without them."

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Department of Education says both sides have worked hard and it is disappointing they have not come to an agreement, noting that the province respects and is committed to the collective bargaining process.

The regional education centres affected by the strike have cancelled pre-primary programs because of the labour action.

This comes after some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University hit the picket lines in Halifax last week, also because of wages.