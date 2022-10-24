Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages
Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.
More than 600 workers from the Annapolis Regional Centre for Education walked off the job Monday, and 160 workers at the South Shore Regional Centre for Education intend to follow suit Tuesday, according to the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU).
The strike action comes after more than a year of bargaining between NSGEU locals and the regional education centres, with wages being a key sticking point, according to the president of the NSGEU.
“The members are seeking the same wages for the same job throughout this region and throughout the province,” said Sandra Mullen in a recent interview.
She says teachers are paid the same throughout the province, but her members, including educational assistants, student support workers, library support workers and early childhood educators, are not.
“They do the work that supports the students’ education in the classroom,” said Mullen.
Michelle Williams, whose son works with an educational assistant, says if he can’t get support, he can’t go to school.
“He won’t be able to make it a full day,” said Williams.
NSGEU workers on strike walk a picket line in Windsor, N.S., on Oct. 24, 2022. (@NSGEU/Twitter)
Parent Gail Denman says she feels for everyone who will be impacted by the strike.
“I hate to see people go on strike to gain what they think is theirs,” said Denman. “From a parent point of view, and a teacher point of view, it’s going to be hard without them."
A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Department of Education says both sides have worked hard and it is disappointing they have not come to an agreement, noting that the province respects and is committed to the collective bargaining process.
The regional education centres affected by the strike have cancelled pre-primary programs because of the labour action.
This comes after some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University hit the picket lines in Halifax last week, also because of wages.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain's next prime minister -- the third this year. He will be Britain's first leader of colour, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa interim police chief Bell testifying at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Buying over-the-counter hearing aids not as good as it sounds, Canadian expert warns
Canadians may be envious of Americans' new access to purchasing over-the-counter hearing aids. But one Canadian hearing specialist says while the devices may be cheaper, they could come at a cost to your hearing health.
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
Sexual assault trial resumes for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom this morning.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, but caused no damage to the artwork.
Toronto
-
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
-
Where can I vote in Toronto's municipal election?
CTV News Toronto has taken out the guess work of tracking down your nearest polling station.
-
Environment Canada, Province warn of possible 'deteriorating air quality' due to Diwali fireworks
A special air quality statement is in effect for several parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) due to the “possibility of deteriorating air quality as a result of fireworks for Diwali.”
Calgary
-
Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.
-
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
-
Premier Smith blames AHS for 'manufacturing' staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s health-care system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
Montreal
-
Habs goalie Carey Price to make an announcement Monday
The fate of star Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price could be announced Monday afternoon. The team said Price will address the media around noon in Brossard, Que., where it's expected he will share details about his future with the team after being placed on long-term injured reserve due to an ongoing knee injury.
-
Major fire destroys motel north of Montreal
A major fire destroyed a motel in Quebec's Lanaudiere region early Monday morning, provincial police said. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Motel du Lac on Route 341 in the town of L'Epiphanie, about 55 kilometres north of Montreal,
-
Remembering Sean Abbott: Montrealers share memories of 'the king of NDG'
He spent much of his life homeless, and in his final years, Sean Abbott glued himself to a busy intersection in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood. News of his death in late September sent shockwaves through the community. Many gathered for vigils, charity drives, and others shared stories online. Now, a month after his death, his memory is still alive for many who live in Montreal's west end, where he found his community.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.
-
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool start to the week, big warm-up coming
Cooler air settled in through the weekend with Edmonton getting it's first widespread frost and a pair of single-digit daytime highs.
Northern Ontario
-
10 mayoral races to watch in Monday's municipal elections across Ontario
Municipal elections are taking place Monday across Ontario. Here are 10 mayoral races to watch:
-
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa interim police chief Bell testifying at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
London
-
Crash causes closure of Commissioners Road in London
London police have closed a portion of Commissioners Road after a crash. According to a social media post around 7:45 a.m., Commissioners Road east is closed between Frontenac Road and Deveron Crescent.
-
Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Four people, including an 11 and 14-year-old, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. early Sunday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain's next prime minister -- the third this year. He will be Britain's first leader of colour, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country.
Winnipeg
-
Crash forces Monday morning road closures in Winnipeg
A crash at a Winnipeg intersection has caused road closures in the area on Monday morning.
-
Heavy snow, strong winds coming to Manitoba on Monday
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that heavy snow and strong winds are coming to parts of the province on Monday.
-
'It's just tragic': 17-year-old mourned by family and soccer community
A Winnipeg family and the city's soccer community are mourning the loss of a much-loved teen.
Ottawa
-
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. | Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations are open across Ottawa until 8 p.m. Council will have a new look after the polls close, with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors set to go to Ottawa City Hall.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa interim police chief Bell testifying at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
-
Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards
The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn
-
'I fell in love with it': Saskatoon boxing champ. trains the next generation
Gary “Hocus Pocus” Kopas is the first to admit he got in too many fights growing up.
-
Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Vancouver
-
First downpour in months leads to crashes on morning commute in Metro Vancouver
Some much needed rain has finally arrived on B.C.'s South Coast, as parts of the province deal with the consequences of drought-like conditions.
-
B.C. RCMP officer to be sentenced for sex offences involving minors
A B.C. RCMP officer who has been convicted of multiple sex crimes is due in court Monday for sentencing.
-
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
Regina
-
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
-
'Saviour for the world:' Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine
Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a 'geopolitical crisis has hit our market' with Russia's war on Ukraine.
-
WHL postpones game between Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors
The Western Hockey League has postponed Sunday’s regular season game between the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors due to dangerous driving conditions between the two cities.
Vancouver Island
-
Robbery, hit-and-run and stabbing all under investigation in Victoria, police say
Police in B.C.'s capital say they are investigating a series of Friday night incidents that includes a robbery, a hit-and-run crash and a stabbing.
-
Police seek video after 'group of people' seen damaging cars in Vic West
Victoria police say they were called about "a group of people" who caused more than $5,000 in damage to vehicles in Vic West Friday, and they're asking the public for video of the destruction.
-
Mother of woman killed in Saanich remembers daughter as 'beautiful person' who 'sees the good in everybody'
The mother of a woman killed in Saanich this week is remembering her daughter as "a beautiful person" who she hoped would come back from the "wrong road" she had travelled in recent days.