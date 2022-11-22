Hunting rifle, ammo stolen from vehicle in Halifax

Police in Halifax are investigating after a rifle and ammunition were stolen from a vehicle.

The call came in just before 7 a.m. Monday, when police were told about several vehicles being broken into and damaged on Highland Avenue.

Police say a hunting rifle and ammunition were stolen from one of the vehicles.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.