Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued for Atlantic Canada as Fiona inches closer

Environment Canada has issued tropical storm and hurricane watches across the Atlantic region in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.

The hurricane is set to make landfall Saturday morning, with heavy rain and wind expected for much of Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada is warning that the tropical storm and hurricane watches, which were issued at noon on Thursday, may be upgraded to hurricane warnings by the evening hours.

The weather service says the Halifax region may avoid hurricane conditions, but meteorologists will have a better idea of the storm track this evening.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible over parts of the region within 36 hours.

Conditions on Cape Breton Island and Prince Edward Island are expected to be dangerous on Saturday, with Environment Canada warning of possible severe and damaging wind gusts, in addition to very high waves and coastal storm surge and intense rainfall rates that are capable of local flooding.

“Hurricane Fiona is expected to merge with a trough and transform into a dangerous hurricane force post tropical cyclone on Saturday,” reads a special weather statement for P.E.I. “The combination of Fiona and the trough will produce very heavy rain beginning Friday night. Flooding and washed out roads are likely in some areas.”

Environment Canada is warning that storms of a similar nature have resulted in “prolonged utility outages and structural damage,” with buildings under construction being particularly vulnerable.

The weather service is encouraging residents of Atlantic Canada to prepare emergency kits ahead of the storm. They recommend stocking up on food and water for up to 72 hours, a means to charge cell phones if no landline is available, and securing or removing outdoor furniture.

“Environment Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation and will provide more details as Fiona approaches,” the statement reads.