TRURO, N.S. -- The husband of one of the people killed in the mass shooting continues a campaign in memory of his wife -- to provide protective equipment to health-care and other front-line workers during the pandemic.

Nick Beaton spent Friday afternoon handing out masks to businesses in Truro, many of which have re-opened to customers.

Beaton started collecting and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) after his wife, Kristen, and their unborn child, were killed in the shootings.

Kristen was a VON worker who had advocated for proper protection against COVID-19.

"It was my wife's wish," Beaton said. "I'm running with it as hard as I can."

The masks Beaton handed out Friday were donated by a mask manufacturing company.

He has also distributed PPE donated by Nova Scotia businesses and political figures, including federal conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay.