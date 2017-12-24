

CTV Atlantic





It was the day before Christmas and all through the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, travelers were trying to make it home for the holidays.

It might have been a clear day for flying out of Halifax, but storms forecasted for Monday were impacting both incoming and outgoing flights.

An early morning flight east from Halifax to Deer Lake returned six hours after taking off.

Passenger Mo Sulatan was on the flight trying to make his way to Corner Brook to see his son.

"We tried to go to Deer Lake, we couldn't land because of ice,so we came back to Sydney,fueled there and came back here,” said Sulatan. “I get their point, safety first. They couldn't land, they tried three times - what can you do?"

Sulatan says he hopes to catch another flight to get to Newfoundland intime for Christmas Day.

It wasn’t just people trying to make their way to their holiday destinations, Nova Scotia’s world-famous lobster was also being sent to all parts of the world.

According to a release from the Halifax airport, the value of cargo exports is up ten per cent versus last year. Officials expect 2017 to become another record year for exports,saying that every single Boeing 777 freighter contributes $1.5 million to the local economy.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.