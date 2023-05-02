Hydromorphone, suboxone seized from Eskasoni, N.S., home, man arrested: RCMP
An Eskasoni, N.S., man is facing drug charges after police seized hydromorphone and suboxone from a home in the community.
The drugs were found after Eskasoni RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Rock Maple Drive on April 26.
Police say a 29-year-old man was safely arrested in the process.
Randon Francis was held in custody. He faces charges of:
- two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- failing to comply with a court order
Francis is scheduled to appear in Eskasoni provincial court on June 6.
