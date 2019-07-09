

CTV Atlantic





The provincial government agreed to start paying for breast implants for transgender women, thanks in large part to Serina Slaunwhite.

She's delighted with the policy change and predicts a great many individuals will benefit.

Just two days shy of her 56th birthday, Slaunwhite would seem to have a lot to celebrate these days.

The transition to her current self began about six years ago with hormone replacement therapy, but the process hit a brick wall when she discovered she'd be required to pay out-of-pocket for breast implants.

“I fail to understand why the government never really considered that because, being a female, it's a natural part of a woman’s body,” Slaunwhite said. A trans woman obviously wants to feel complete, not just physically.”

Slaunwhite appealed the decision and fought back, becoming a reluctant, albeit effective voice for transgender rights in Nova Scotia.

How effective she was became clear just 11 days ago.

“I am extremely elated,” Slaunwhite said.

There was no formal announcement -- just a short news release on a Friday morning, with the province saying it would start paying for the implants as of July 1.

“I can appreciate the distress transgender people can experience during their transition, and I thank those who have advocated for this change,” Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey said in a statement.

“I’m pretty sure that the wait list is going to get very long very fast,” Slaunwhite said. “I'm sure a lot of trans women out there are going to be dancing and singing to the doctor's office, waiting to, you know, go see a plastic surgeon.”

Although she's always known there've been critics, Slaunwhite remains focused on the future these days, and even reluctantly allows herself to take a little credit for the change she spearheaded.

“I feel very happy that I was able to do something good for the trans-community,” Slaunwhite said.

It’s a little unclear just how much money the provincial government has allocated for the program: a spokesperson said she might have that information Wednesday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.