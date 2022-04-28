'I can't believe it!': Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach takes her 18th ‘Jeopardy!’ win Thursday night
Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach swept in her 18th consecutive win Thursday night, taking in an additional $42,001.
Roach has now earned a total of US$438,183, which has brought her to sixth place on the all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings list.
"You look like you can't believe it," host Ken Jennings said to Roach following the win.
"I can't believe it!" she responded.
She faced off against Renée Russell, a branch office administrator from Baltimore, M.D., and Manav Jain, an undergraduate student from Clemson, S.C.
According to the "Jeopardy!" daily box score, Roach attempted to buzz in 38 times and was successful 31 times, for a success rate of 82 per cent.
She had 30 correct responses, for a correct rate of 94 per cent in regular play.
Roach has already claimed a spot in the "Jeopardy!" record books, becoming the eighth person on the all-time consecutive games won list.
Throughout Roach's 18 appearances on the show, she has answered 93 per cent of questions correctly.
Roach, who is originally from Halifax but now lives in Toronto, first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.
Roach will attempt her 19th win Friday night.
