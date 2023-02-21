'I didn't understand how bad it can be': N.S. woman says simple test can save your eyesight
A Nova Scotia woman is urging others to pay attention to changes in their eyesight, especially as you get older.
February is Age-Related Macular Degeneration Awareness Month, an eye disease that primarily affects those over the age of 55.
"I didn't understand how bad it can be at the original time, that I could lose all my central vision," said Marilyn Price at home in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Previously diagnosed with glaucoma, it was in October of 2019 she noticed a distinct change in her vision.
"The first time, there was a tile floor, and I knew the lines were straight, but they were looking wavy to me," said Price, who was diagnosed with macular degeneration in December of that year.
The devastating disease impacts an estimated 2.5 million Canadians, and continues to be the leading cause of vision loss in people over the age of 55.
There are two forms of macular degeneration, "dry" and "wet."
It's the latter that's considered more serious.
All of it was a learning curve for Price, who'd never heard of the condition until she had it.
Halifax ophthalmologist Dr. Arif Samad says accurate numbers are difficult to track, but with our aging population, cases are likely trending upwards.
"I saw the recent statistics in Nova Scotia, and I think about 48 per cent of patients are 50 years of age and older," Samad told CTV News at his office in Halifax.
Also an associate professor at Dalhousie University, Samad says many risk factors are controllable.
"The big one is smoking. So, if you stop smoking, that can be beneficial," said Samad.
"Obesity, healthy diet, rich in antioxidants or rich in leafy green vegetables, multi-coloured vegetables and fruits, have less saturated fatty acids, so maybe fish once a week," he offered.
Samad added family history is also an important risk factor.
"Now, you can't change that, but you should be aware of it," he said.
"And certainly, if they have any new visual distortion or compromise or having any difficulty with visual tasks, get checked."
Price, a former teacher, regularly monitors her vision with an Amsler Grid and urges others to pay attention to subtle changes that could signal a bigger problem.
"If you see something that is straight, and it looks wavy to you, call your eye doctor - that day," she said.
She's also grateful for eye injections, which she gets every five weeks, a procedure she says sounds worse than it is.
"I can make it sound really bad, but it's not a big deal, at all," she said.
"It's painless, getting the needle. They put drops in your eye and it numbs it, and they put a little bit of iodine to make sure there's no germs, I assume, and it's a very thin needle, and he says, 'Might be a little pinch.' Most of the time, I don't even get a little pinch."
In addition to the regular testing, Price says she plans much of her time around the treatments.
"I get the letter in the mail that I have this appointment and I kind of check and see when the five weeks are to try to plan, because if you want a little vacation or whatever, you have to plan it, because I am not missing any of my needles, because I don't want to go blind in my eyes," she said.
