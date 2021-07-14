HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia officially entered the fourth phase of a five-phase reopening plan Wednesday, meaning restaurants and bars can now return to their regular hours and retail stores are able to operate at maximum capacity with public health measures in place.

"In this phase of our recovery we're more open and have fewer restrictions,” said Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin. “You've earned the right to larger gatherings, later hours and a lot more activity but this doesn't mean we're out of the woods yet."

Philip Holmans, owner of World Tea House in downtown Halifax, is excited to see the province roll into Phase 4 of the reopening plan.

"We're kind of used to rough times on Argyle Street with the past 11 years that we've been here, but the pandemic definitely put a new chapter in my survival story,” said Holmans.

For more than a year, Holmans operated the World Tea House on his own amid the pandemic.

"I did it solo for a long time, which is hard because with a small business you're juggling a lot of hats,” said Holmans.

“I'm an importer as well. I'm importing, working the counter, I'm stalking, I'm home delivering, I do everything myself, so long days, but you do what you got to do."

Phase 4 will also see restrictions ease at long-term care homes across the province.

"Fully vaccinated residents are now permitted full community access,” said Janet Simm, CEO of Northwood.

“Fully vaccinated residents can now enjoy visits in the home, including overnight stays.

All residents can leave the facility to visit indoor and outdoor public places like parks and stores and restaurants. Residents may travel on public transit, including places where residents could come into contact with the general public."

Indoor visits can resume in a resident’s room at long-term care facilities. That includes fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and non-vaccinated residents.

It's welcome news after a challenging year.

"It has been very difficult for our older Atlantic Canadians to be shuttered away in long-term care homes,” said Bill VanGorder, with the Canadian Association of Retired Persons.

“Not only because they missed the socialization, which did cause all kinds of mental health problems that unfortunately we know that will be continuing, but also because often, it was the loved ones who gave that extra care that the staff in these long term care facilities were not able to give.”

Also as part of Phase 4, Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax and Sydney can now operate at maximum capacity with public health measures like social distancing and masks. They can also return to regular hours of operation as per their licensing.

Festivals, special events, and arts and culture events can now operate at 50 per cent of the venue’s capacity (up to 150 people indoors and up to 250 people outdoors) with social distancing and mask requirements.

Informal social gatherings can now have up to 25 people indoors and up to 50 people outdoors without social distancing and masks.

The fifth and final phase of Nova Scotia’s reopening plan is expected to start when 75 per cent of the province’s population is fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.

“While I do not believe that we’ll ever return to a pre-COVID normal, I do think that there will be a new normal that will see us living more freely and openly with COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

"Eventually, we will approach COVID much like Influenza and other respiratory viruses. The lessons the world has learned from COVID will forever change however the way we manage and respond to all respiratory viruses."