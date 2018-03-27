

CTV Atlantic





Students at the University of New Brunswick are up in arms over proposed tuition increases currently under consideration.

A recent report by a tuition review task force has proposed the tuition hikes, with biggest increase being felt by law students.

"We are, under the proposed rates, going to experience a 50.9 per cent increase on our tuition," says law student Jill Pilgrim.

Students say the price hikes took them by surprise.

"They haven't really been informing students about this massive hike,” says Renaissance College student Nate Wallace. “My faculty is getting a 22.4 per cent hike."

The university says it is thinking about the institution's long-term financial sustainability.

"This is the first time that UNB has taken a close look at tuition in over a decade and we're doing so now as part of a broader strategy to ensure we can continue to deliver a high-quality education to our students," said UNB Fredericton vice-president Dr. George MacLean in a statement.

But some of those students are not convinced.

"The only information I'm getting from them is to pay off the debts of the university,” says nursing student Emily McMillan. “But why should we students have to pay off something that we didn't cause?"

The plan will not affect any student who is currently enrolled at UNB. Their tuition increases will be capped at two percent per year. But for students who are starting their post-secondary education in 2019, it's a different story.

If the increases go ahead, students say a university education will be pushed out of reach.

"For a lot of students the cost of a legal education is already so prohibitive, that great candidates don't feel they can apply because of their financial circumstance as it is," says law student Ben Lord.

The timing of the proposed increases is not lost on the students either.

"I feel completely betrayed, because we were supposed to have a two per cent tuition cap, but all of a sudden in 2019 it's not going to matter anymore and they're going to try to do that after the provincial election," says Wallace.

A statement from the Department of Post-Secondary Education confirms that tuition fee increases would be allowed for new students enrolled in the 2019-2020 school year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.