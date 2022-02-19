"I just want to get back to playing sports again": Friends set up GoFundMe for teen to receive pain condition treatment
Katie MacMillan has dedicated her life to sports but a nagging foot injury led her to being diagnosed with a rare bone disease that's sidelined the teenager from playing any sports.
Katie competed competitively for seven years as a cheerleader before switching to the sport of paddling, but it's been a while since she has been able to compete in any sport.
At the age of 11, Katie was diagnosed with an osteochondrodysplasia bone defect in her left ankle from cheerleading.
"I had a surgery and I never got better after the surgery and over the years it progressively got worse," says the 16-year-old.
Katie lives with complex regional pain syndrome, a condition that usually starts in a limb after a fairly minor injury.
"So for her, the pain started in her ankle and then as she became more active as an athlete, it started to spread," says Michele Macmillan, Katie's mother.
Katie describes it as pins and needles everywhere, she says sometimes it can feel as though she is being electrocuted.
"We can't hug Katie because it hurts her to hug her," says Macmillan.
Before the injury, Katie's mom says she was an energetic and athletic child, who now, spends the majority of her time in bed, unable to be touched without experiencing pain.
"I'm unable to play sports anymore, run, lift weights, I can't go to school often anymore – maybe one or two classes a week. I don't see friends, I don't really get out of the house anymore," says Katie.
Katie has been on multiple different kinds of pain medications, but little has helped her condition. Back in January, the family had a two-day appointment at the Spero Clinic located in Arkansas where testing showed they can help Katie.
"It's the only clinic of its kind in the world and they specialize in complex pain – what they are able to do is whole-body remedies," says Macmillan.
The family will be returning to Arkansas in April so Katie can receive full treatment however, the clinic is out of pocket and Macmillan says it will cost around $140,000.
"Really good friends of ours started a GoFundMe, which is very humbling by the way, to try and help us out so we've raised a little bit of money that way," says Macmillan.
In addition to the fundraising site, Katie's mother says they are also remortgaging their house to better fund the treatment.
"I just want to get back to playing sports again and going to school. Most kids don't want to go to school, but I'd really like to go back," says Katie.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police push ahead to end trucker convoy protest, more arrests made
Officers arrested dozens more people Saturday as protesters resumed their standoff with police as part of a ramped up crackdown on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in Ottawa. As of Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said they had made 170 arrests so far.
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police clear protesters from in front of Parliament
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.
Speedskater Weidemann named Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer
Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics on Sunday.
Ottawa's police chief says criminal investigations into 'Freedom Convoy' will continue for months
Ottawa's interim police chief says the investigation into the three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa will continue for 'months to come.'
At least 76 financial accounts frozen since Emergencies Act invoked: Mendicino
Dozens of accounts with financial services firms have been frozen under new powers granted by the Emergencies Act over the past five days, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday.
Two injured as helicopter crashes into the ocean near Miami Beach
A helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near the Miami Beach shore on Saturday, according to a tweet by Miami Beach Police.
Investigating Canadian YouTube rival Rumble and its growing popularity among the world's far right
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5's Kevin Newman investigates why Rumble, a social media platform started by a Canadian, is attracting the attention of many Republican elites in America, including Donald Trump.
Toronto
-
Toronto sees police presence, road closures after trucks in support of Ottawa protest turned away
For the third Saturday in a row, Toronto police implemented extensive road closures around the city’s downtown area ahead of potential protests.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police arrest 170 people, retake Wellington Street from convoy protesters in downtown Ottawa
Police have arrested 170 people over the past two days as officers moved in to clear "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators off Wellington Street for the first time in three weeks.
-
Ontario continues to report reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, 14 additional deaths
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 continued to drop Saturday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
Calgary
-
ASIRT investigating fatal police shooting in southeast Calgary
A man is dead after a shooting involving police in southeast Calgary Saturday afternoon.
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
Calgarians call for an end to 'unnecessary and inappropriate' restrictions protests
Many of the protesters who spend their Saturdays screaming about health measures, masks, Justin Trudeau and vaccines are fed up. And many Calgarians say they're fed up with the protesters.
Montreal
-
Four arrested in Quebec City 'freedom' protests, vehicles allowed to stay overnight
Quebec City police (SPVQ) say four arrests have been made so far: two were charged under the Criminal Code for assault and indecent action, and two others were charged for infractions of the city's Peace and Good Order regulations.
-
Quebec health director considering dropping mask mandates in schools
Mask mandates in Quebec schools could soon be ended, according to the province’s Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau, who told La Presse health authorities are considering the move.
-
Quebec police investigate suspicious deaths of man and woman in Eastern Townships
Police are investigating two suspicious deaths in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program started
Vehicle convoys from across the province converged downtown near the legislature grounds as protesters gathered for a "Liberty March."
-
'It's our time': Local beer supports women's involvement in sports
A local brewery partnership is helping support women's involvement in sports.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police arrest 170 people, retake Wellington Street from convoy protesters in downtown Ottawa
Police have arrested 170 people over the past two days as officers moved in to clear "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators off Wellington Street for the first time in three weeks.
-
FOLLOW LIVE
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police clear protesters from in front of Parliament
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
-
Ottawa police push ahead to end trucker convoy protest, more arrests made
Officers arrested dozens more people Saturday as protesters resumed their standoff with police as part of a ramped up crackdown on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in Ottawa. As of Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said they had made 170 arrests so far.
London
-
New mural allows Afzaal family legacy to live on
A new memorial to the Afzaal family who were killed last June in an alleged hate-motivated attack was unveiled on Saturday morning in the White Oaks mall.
-
'Proud of her': Family and Friends support Kristen Bujnowski who finishes 5th at Olympics
The excitement was palpable inside the Caradoc Legion in Mount Brydges, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
Road closures, potential traffic interruptions as convoy of about 200 vehicles travels through London, Ont.
Police are warning of traffic interruptions as a convoy of about 200 vehicles rolls through London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
'It eases off the pain': family and community members mourn 19-year-old homicide victim
Thoughtful, caring and loving - that's how a 19-year-old homicide victim is being remembered.
-
Southern Manitoba to be hit with blizzard conditions, poor visibility this weekend
Those living in southern Manitoba should prepare for blizzard conditions, strong winds and poor visibility over the course of the weekend.
-
Group that challenged health orders in court won't have to pay Manitoba's legal fees
Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal has ruled the group that brought forward a constitutional challenge against Manitoba’s public health orders will not have to pay the province's legal fees.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police arrest 170 people, retake Wellington Street from convoy protesters in downtown Ottawa
Police have arrested 170 people over the past two days as officers moved in to clear "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators off Wellington Street for the first time in three weeks.
-
Ottawa's police chief says criminal investigations into 'Freedom Convoy' will continue for months
Ottawa's interim police chief says the investigation into the three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa will continue for 'months to come.'
-
Ottawa police urge parents to remove children from protest zone
Ottawa police said officers are seeing young children being "brought to the front of the police operation" on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert Paralympian hoping for medal haul in Beijing
Prince Albert’s Brittany Hudak is going to her third Olympic Games when the 2022 Winter Paralympics begin on March 4 in Beijing.
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
Vancouver
-
Province says recovery may take longer for some B.C. farms as flood support funds start being issued
The province says cheques have already been handed out to some agricultural operations in B.C. that were devastated by last fall’s floods, as part of a $228-million recovery program. While the government is still processing applications, the agriculture minister said Saturday not all farms will likely be able to get producing again this year.
-
B.C. biotech firm develops COVID-19 antibody, gets U.S. authorization
A local biotech company has discovered another antibody that will soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
-
Anti-mandate protesters gather near B.C. border crossing for second straight weekend
Hundreds of protesters converged on the intersection of 176 Street and 8th Avenue in south Surrey on Saturday as police set up checkpoints to keep demonstrators away from the Pacific Highway border crossing for the second straight weekend.
Regina
-
Messy start to the long weekend in Saskatchewan
It’s another weekend where we need to watch the road conditions and check the highway hotline before we head out.
-
Regina football program works to build skills, techniques in young players
Wolverines Football Training Inc. focuses on taking youth to the next level in their game building on speed, strength and agility, as well as skills and techniques.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
Vancouver Island
-
Protesters block street in front of B.C. legislature demanding end to COVID-19 restrictions
Anti-mandate protesters returned to the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Saturday for the fourth straight weekend, blocking traffic on Belleville Street in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" that has occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks.
-
Elk named 'Bob' makes big positive impact in small Vancouver Island town
Wendy Stokes is waiting on her front porch, along the main road in Youbou, B.C., for the arrival of Bob, who she calls 'the icon of Youbou.'
-
Olympic pride stretches to Mount Washington Resort
Canadian athlete Cassie Sharpe's silver medal win is being celebrated at Mount Washington Alpine Resort – the setting where Sharpe and her brother Darcy, who also participated in the 2022 winter games – got their starts.