Country music fans from all over are on Prince Edward Island this weekend for the 11th annual Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

Rain or shine, it didn’t slow anyone down from enjoying country music star Carrie Underwood who took to the stage Saturday night. The country superstar kicked off her show with her latest single South Bound.

Many concert goers say this weekend is an excellent way to see a variety of their favourite performers live on stage.

“I love all music, I’m a groupie”, said fan who attended the festival.

Cavendish not only brings the big names to the island, but it’s also a chance for new, up-and-coming artists to share their music with thousands.

Prince Edward Island native Allen Snow was the winner of CTV’s Bell Loves Music Contest. He got the chance to show off his talents on the Bell Zone stage. Something he has never had the chance to do.

“Normally, I might play some open mics here and there, but nothing on this scale at all, so, it’s probably the best moment of my whole life,” said Snow.

Vendors at the festival started planning weeks in advance making sure they have extra food and enough staff to handle the big crowds.

“This is actually my first time being here at the Cavendish Festival,” said vendor who attended the weekend festival. “I’ve been working here since Friday night, and I’m hoping to be back again.”

Businesses from across the Maritimes are serving up their favourite festival dishes, including executive Chef Alexander Jolin from Barrington Steakhouse in Halifax.

“We’ve got through about 3,000 racks (of ribs) in the 3 days,” said Jolin.

For a full schedule of the festival, you can visit www.cavendishbeachmusic.com

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau