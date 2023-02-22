'I love coming here': N.B. village take-out restaurant on the market

Debbie Shea serves up fish and chips during the lunch hour Wednesday at the Village Square Take-Out in Dorchester, New Brunswick on Jan. 22, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) Debbie Shea serves up fish and chips during the lunch hour Wednesday at the Village Square Take-Out in Dorchester, New Brunswick on Jan. 22, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island