'I love coming here': N.B. village take-out restaurant on the market

Customers can always find Debbie Shea in the kitchen of Dorchester's Village Square Take-Out from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. five days a week.

But after a lifetime in the food service industry, it's time for Shea to step back and spend more time with her grandchildren.

The cozy restaurant, located about 30 minutes southeast of Moncton, is on the market. It was a tough decision for the owner.

“I enjoy customers. I’m a people-person,” she says. “Everyone that pretty much walks through my door is like family. I treat them like family. I go above and beyond. As my daughter would say, ‘Mom, you spoil your customers,' That’s me. I don’t put stuff out that I don’t enjoy myself.”

Shea says the restaurant holds its own and “pays the bills,” but being there all the time means missing out on basketball games and cheer competitions.

Once sold, there's no guarantee it will remain an eatery, but she hopes it will.

“I hear that every day, 'What are we going to do if you're not here? We love your food.' I think if it's sold as a home, there will be a lot of disappointed people,” says Shea.

One of those disappointed people would be Mark Mitton from Sackville, who stopped in on his lunch break.

“Hopefully someone else will take it over because there's not too many places in town here where you can eat, so it would be good for the village to keep this place open,” says Mitton.

Stephanie Chasse also popped in on her lunch break. She says it’ll be a sad day if the business is sold and the take-out closes.

“The friendliness. The food is amazing. I love coming here and it’s close to work too,” says Chasse.

Jean Belliveau comes for the food.

“It’s great food and it’s local. It’s the place to come,” says Belliveau.

Bill Steele owns the Jail Bed and Breakfast right across the street.

He and his family love how close it is.

“They have some great deals in there. It’s good food, it’s convenient. She’s a nice lady. We love it,” said Steele.

Losing one of only a handful of businesses in the village would be devastating for him.

“When people visit here, everybody relies on that place. When they visit Dorchester, they take a break here, they do bike rides. This is the old Trans-Canada. We get a lot of tourism here and that's the place,” said Steele.

The building, located on 1 Woodlawn Rd., has been listed at just under $200,000.

Shea says she won’t close her doors until a sale goes through.

“I will be here,” says Mitton.