‘I love the East Coast’: Jully Black to perform at New Glasgow jubilee this weekend

Canadian R&B singer, songwriter, producer and actress Jully Black is having a busy year, but that isn’t stopping her from making a trip to the Maritimes a part of her summer schedule.

“My summer is phenomenal,” Black says. “It’s been warm weather, hot weather, I’m outside cooking in the sun – call me ‘rotisserie Jully.’ It’s been wonderful. I’ve been on the ‘Amazing Race Canada,’ watching that play out and that’s been fun.”

Black says being a contestant on “The Amazing Race Canada” was an incredible experience.

“Pun intended – it was amazing. It was very revealing. I learned a lot about myself, learned a lot about even anxieties and fear. And not just fear of the challenges, just like, fear of being embarrassed, being eliminated – and go figure, we were eliminated team one. Grace under fire though. Understanding that this, what happens on the race, isn’t an indication that I’m a failure in life, for example.”

The singer is also featured on Nova Scotia rapper Classified’s new album, with the acoustic version of his track “Young Soul.” Black calls Classified “the most humble, kind, loving, generous human being I’ve met in a long time.”

“We’ve known each other for a long time in the industry, we’re peers,” says Black. “But to now be on this retrospective album, and this ‘Young Soul’ song is nice to hear him be so vulnerable. Even though he did the song years ago, it’s nice to hear acoustic and stripped down.”

Black also has new music of her own: a song called “Time for Jesus.”

“It’s a fun song, but it’s also like.. Friday night here in the club, Saturday night you’re in the church, like all these different days of the week we’re doing all these different things. But can we bring it in and just be like, ‘Right now. I’m going to decide to do all the things that are right, that’s right for Jully.’”

“Time for Jesus” is the third single off her upcoming album ‘’Three Rocks and a Slingshot’’ due to be released later this year. It will also mark her first full length record in over a decade.

“I started acting more and then I did a theatre production called ‘Caroline, or Change’ and got a Toronto Theatre Critics' Award – I’m really good at this acting thing,” she jokes. “I was in that space for a while, and women and girls empowerment, just being an entrepreneur and really being a bridge. I got this tattoo [of a bridge] a while ago... because I’m a connector.”

She’ll also connect with her fans in the Maritimes this weekend.

“I love the East Coast,” Black says. “I love the spirit, the energy, the attitude around people who are from the east coast.”

Black will take the stage at the 25th anniversary of The Jubilee music festival in New Glasgow, N.S.

“It’s going to be a Jully-jubilee people! Full band coming, which is exciting. Be prepared to dance, to sweat, to cry, to laugh, to be totally vulnerable. We’re also doing a step aerobics class the next day. It’s going to be amazing.”

The Jubilee, featuring Jully Black, Glass Tiger, Serena Ryder, Tom Cochrane and more, kicks off Friday.