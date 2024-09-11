'I'm concerned': Locals worried about proposed plans to redevelop Halifax Exhibition Centre site

More than 100 people attended the first of two public engagement sessions Wednesday afternoon to share feedback on development plans for the Halifax Exhibition Centre site.

The plan submitted by developer “Fathom Studio” in January 2023, called the Halifax Exhibition Centre Opportunity Site, involves a mixed-use development.

The proposed plan says it will maintain the existing gas bar and redevelop the other portion of the site with:

approximately 5,867 residential units, including 28 multi-unit buildings ranging between six to 24 storeys, as well as 20 townhomes and stacked townhomes

an expansion of central water and wastewater services

new public roads, infrastructure and parkland

Council started the process in April, saying the Regional Municipal Planning Strategy sees the land around the Exhibition site as “an opportunity site for new housing development in support of housing needs of the municipality.”

A rendering showing an aerial view of a multi-use development of the Halifax Exhibition Centre site. (Fathom Studio)

However, even amidst a housing crisis with a lack of housing being experienced across the province, the notion of building a whole new neighbourhood is raising concerns for some local residents.

Most agree they’re worried about a lack of schools, emergency services and traffic.

“I’m concerned about the density here. They want to jam 12,000 people into 100 acres of land, which equals the size of Truro, and there’s no proposal for any schools, fire departments, police, medical services, none of the above,” said one man who attended the session.

“So, they basically want to build a small town and they don’t want to provide anything for the people that are living in that small town.”

Another woman who has lived in the area for 40 years said with traffic congestion already a problem throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality, she’s concerned the new development would make it much worse.

“And the school system. I’m thinking, what’s going to happen to our community, which has been the same for 40 years for us,” she said. “I know we can’t stop change but I am concerned about traffic and what it’s going to do to all of us.”

A rendering of a multi-use development of Halifax Exhibition Centre. (Fathom Studio)

City officials insist the process provides lots of opportunity for input and feedback on a range on much of the project, including infrastructure upgrades.

The second public engagement session on the matter was held Wednesday evening.

History of Halifax Exhibition Centre

The original exhibition structure, which was owned and operated by the provincial government until 2015, was built in the 1980s and known as Exhibition Park.

In 2015, a maintenance overview outlined extensive repairs and investment required to keep the building operating. This led to the closure and sale of the property to a private owner.

Once the repairs and upgrades were complete, the building was reopened in 2016 as the Halifax Exhibition Centre, which continues to host numerous major events and conventions each year.

Since 2016, the property has expanded to include a 16-pump gas bar and a go-kart track.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.