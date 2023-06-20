'I’m disappointed to lose this building': Barbour’s General Store in Saint John set to be torn down
Barbour’s General Store in Saint John, N.B., won’t be around to see the city’s newly-developed waterfront.
While an official date has yet to be determined, the historic structure is set for demolition to make way for a new welcome centre at the end of King Street.
“I’m disappointed to lose this building,” says Saint John City councillor David Hickey. “I never wanted us to end up in a situation where that building had to be torn down.”
The decision is more than a year in the making following a fire in January 2022 that has left the building vacant and boarded.
While the structure is on city land, the building is owned by GE Barbour Inc., who determined demolition was the best course of action rather than relocation.
Extensive fire damage is believed to have played an ultimate role in the building’s future.
Once the structure is torn down, a public park area, designed by Brackish Design Studio, will be implemented in the plaza for the remainder of 2023. A permeant site solution will begin the following year.
The Barbour’s General Store site will be turned into a public park area for the remainder of 2023 before construction begins on a new welcome centre. (Source: City of Saint John)
“What we really want to make sure we are doing is we have public space access while Market Slip and Fundy Quay behind me are under construction,” Hickey said near the site. “Once that public access and Market Slip and Loyalist Plaza is done, then we will be able to move here.”
ACRE Architects have begun work designing a new welcome centre for the area, which is set for construction in 2024. The design concept know as “The EDDY” will create a modern welcome centre complete with public washrooms, among other possibilities.
“It’s really about making this site, which is really the entrance into our uptown for both tourist and locals,” Hickey says. “A spot where people can come together. Where there’s the meshing of the new design of Fundy Quay with the old and our heritage district in really showing what our city has to offer.”
The overall cost of the project between the park space and future welcome centre is tentatively set to come in around $2 million.
While many are excited for the city’s continued growth, some residents say they are sad to see a historic city structure go. Greg Marquis is the board president for the New Brunswick Historical Society and says he learned about Barbour’s future through the media.
“What makes Saint John different from any place else? One of the things is Barbour’s,” says Marquis.
“We may be losing this sort of heritage property that we have had and has been a draw for tourists since 1967," he added.
The University of New Brunswick history professor worked at Barbour’s at one point in his life and says seeing another historical site leave Saint John is troubling for him.
“This issue of the waterfront starting to look like a generic North American waterfront,” he says. “That is one of my concerns - that we just get this generic cookie cutter approach, how is that still Saint John?”
While Hickey acknowledges the sadness of seeing Barbour’s go, he looks forward to witnessing the future of the quickly-growing city.
“I think it’s really exciting,” says Hickey. “It’s really, for me, about finding that balance and finding that right solution for protecting the reason people are in Saint John and the charm of Saint John, while at the same time ensuring we are taking advantage of our growth opportunities.”
There is no set timeline for the completion for any phase of the project.
