'I'm honoured': Second World War veteran, 99, the reviewing officer for Saint John ceremony

Thousands poured into TD Station in Saint John, N.B. for their annual Remembrance Day ceremony, which was done under the watchful eye of 99-year old Second World War Veteran Victor Burrill who served as the reviewing officer.

It was a fitting role for the tail gunner in the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100th anniversary year.

“I’m honoured,” says the Second World War veteran. “I have never had my picture taken so many times as today.”

Burrill, who laid a wreath in honour of the fallen during the near-hour-long ceremony, served as a tail gunner during the Second World War. It was widely regarded as one of the most dangerous positions at the time.

His smaller stature made him the perfect man to sit in the back of the Lancaster Bomber aircraft. The average life expectancy for tail gunners at the time was five mission. Burrill exceeded the amount greatly, completing 33 missions over the course of war.

“I was scared every time I went up, and anybody that says they weren’t wasn’t telling the truth,” says Burrill. “When you're up there and people are shooting at you, it’s not a comfortable feeling.”

Burrill was joined by countless family members for the honour, including some of his great-great-grandchildren.

The 99-year old received multiple standing ovations throughout the ceremony. For retired Air Force member Reverend Clayton Misner, the presence of a Second World War veteran cannot be understated.

“It was great,” Misner says. “He goes back a long way, and it's good to have our veterans take part in ceremonies like this. But also to help us remember that when he went to war he was no older than some of the 19, 20, 21-year-olds and today he is in his late 90’s.”

It was also a great honour for the next generation of veterans.

Private Nissrine Maatouk says it is very meaningful to have veterans of all generations come together for the important day.

“It's an honor,” says Maatouk. “It's pretty amazing because you don't really see (Second World War Veteran) that often, and we appreciate every moment we have. It makes me appreciate life a lot for him to be around here, and I would love to talk to him someday just so I can hear some cool stories about the Second World War. I hope he's back here next year.”

When looking for someone to fill the role of the reviewing officer for the ceremony, Saint John Remembrance Day Committee chairperson Bernard Cormier says there was no better veteran to fill the role in the Air Force’s 100th anniversary year.

As a former member of the Royal Canadian Air Force, Cormier says getting Burrill to fill the role was amazing.

“It's just incredible because what they tell me is that tail gunners, not very many of them survive,” Cormier says. “They were sort of like target number one, and he survived them all.”

Cormier notes the TD Station ceremonies attendance has yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels, but he is looking forward to next year when Remembrance Day falls on a Tuesday.

