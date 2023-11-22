'I'm not going to second guess': District superintendent talks gun-threat at Moncton school
Three people have been arrested following a gun-related threat involving Moncton High School last week.
Anglophone East School District superintendent Randy MacLEAN said they became aware of the threat on Friday when a parent contacted them about a concerning online post.
"Their child was an online gamer and something was posted on one of the chats," said MacLEAN.
The RCMP were notified and the district began working with administration and school staff.
MacLEAN said the police worked quickly.
"Saturday, they did some work. Sunday, they executed some pieces and we came to a space where we were able to open the school on Monday morning," he said. "The RCMP did their work, our staff did our work."
MacLEAN said a Moncton High student was in court Monday and Tuesday and he is still in custody.
The other two people arrested were minors.
The superintendent said the district takes every threat seriously and made reference to a mass shooting at a high school in Colorado in 1999 where 12 students and one teacher was shot and killed.
"We don't have the luxury, I can go back to Columbine, we take every concern, every threat, anything like this, serious. Until we do our deep dives and do our research and do our investigations, you don't know. I'm not going to second guess, I'm not going to wonder," said MacLEAN. "Until we know, everything is serious."
MacLEAN sent an email to Moncton High parents and guardians on Sunday to let them know their kids were safe to go to school on Monday.
"We are aware of the concerning social media posts that were circulated through the community at the beginning of and over the weekend," said MacLEAN in the email. "To ensure we did not compromise the ongoing investigation or risk the safety of the officers involved, we were unable to communicate with the community until now."
There was a police presence at the school on Monday.
Moncton High has roughly 1,600 students and around 200 staff members.
District spokesperson Stephanie Patterson said they worked closely with the RCMP over the weekend and an education support services team has been at the school this week to provide extra support to students and staff who may be in need of their services.
CTV News has reached out to the Codiac Regional RCMP for more details.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
