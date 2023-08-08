'I'm proud of our firefighters': Nova Scotia sending another crew to Yukon to battle wildfires

For the second time this summer, Nova Scotia is sending a crew to fight out-of-control wildfires in Yukon.

Twenty Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighters and an agency representative are scheduled to leave Tuesday evening.

Five of the firefighters were in Yukon earlier this summer, when the province sent a crew to battle wildfires in July. That group returned home on Aug. 1.

"We're extremely fortunate that our wildfire season has calmed down since the devastating fires in May and June," Tory Rushton, minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, said in a statement Tuesday.

"We understand how much people in Yukon need our help, so we're happy to send another crew. I'm proud of our firefighters for answering the call — especially those who already served on the July crew."

The province says current fire conditions in Nova Scotia allows wildfire resources to be shared and crews could be pulled back from Yukon if they are needed at home.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.