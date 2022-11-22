'I'm so grateful': N.S. senior has wish granted to take a ride in big rig

A Nova Scotia senior had her wish come true when she recently took a ride in a big rig.

The seniors' home Fundy Villa in Berwick, N.S., is where you will find 87-year-old Francis Warner these days.

“I am going to be 88 next month,” said Warner.

Warner says she lives life to the fullest, while adhering to some simple guiding principles.

“I see people as they are and I love people," said Warner. "I have a very joyous heart.”

With a big heart comes an even bigger imagination. Since she was a child, Warner always had a major item on her wish list.

“I always wanted to get in a big truck and go driving,” said Warner.

Even in her 80s, Warner's love of big trucks never faded.

“Two ladies and I used to sit outside in the summer and watch the trucks go by," said Warner. "The blue ones were my favourite because I love blue.”

Warner’s friend contacted “We Are Young," a charitable organization that grants unfulfilled wishes for seniors.

“Small acts of kindnesses or small wishes that make a big impact are what we need to see more of,“ said Katie Mahoney, with We Are Young.

Mahoney reached out to Sherri McDowell from King Freight Lines -- a Nova Scotia trucking company.

“We are grateful to be here and it’s an exciting day because we are excited for Frances,” said McDowell.

McDowell presented Warner with a new trucker’s jacket.

Then, Warner made her way to the parking lot and, with her close friends cheering her on, she climbed into the cab of a truck.

“My heart is full and I’m very happy to be doing this," said Warner. "And the people that put me there and the people who helped me get there are so wonderful. I’m so grateful.”