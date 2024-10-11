'I'm so grateful': Nova Scotia girl going on dream trip thanks to Make-a-Wish Canada

Make-a-Wish Canada is making a dream come true for a girl from Nova Scotia.

Danielle Schneider learned Thursday that she will be travelling to Los Angeles, Calif., to meet the cast and crew of her favourite show, “Dancing With the Stars.”

Schneider will attend the taping of an episode of the show for broadcast.

“I’m so grateful I get to have this opportunity and I’m so excited and can’t wait to share this with my sister and my mom,” Schneider said. “It’s going to be a memory that lasts a lifetime.”

Schneider was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was 16-years-old. Her mother, Aviva Schneider, said the trip gives Danielle the ability to move forward.

“She’s been through a very hard time,” Aviva said. “Going through chemo and going through treatments and hospital hours. This is like the cherry on top.”

The Schneider family leaves for Los Angeles in a few days.

